APC Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi state has stirred reactions from Nigerians on social media after appearing at a PDP governors' forum gala night

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state took to social media on Saturday, August 24, and shared pictures from the event

According to Fintiri, the event happened on Friday, August 23, in Plateau, which was a few hours after the Supreme Court upheld the victory of Ododo in the November election election

Usman Ododo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor of Kogi state, was spotted at a gala night for the leading opposition governors, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Friday night, August 23.

Ahmadu Fintiri, the governor of Adamawa state, took to his X page on Saturday, August 24, and shared details and photos of the event.

Mixed reactions as Nigerians spot Governor Ododo of the APC at PDP governors' event Photo Credit: @GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

Supreme Court affirms Ododo's victory

The event happened hours after the Supreme Court affirmed Governor Ododo's victory in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ododo has been accused of shielding the immediate past governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello, from being arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

How Nigerians react as Ododo meets PDP governors

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of Governor Fintiri's post and wondered what his counterpart from Kogi state, who is an APC governor, attended PDP governors' gala night. See their reactions below:

Omera Ugbede Opaluwa wrote:

"I will be glad if that is Ododo who bought the Supreme Court judgement yesterday, I see there. @officialABAT how market?"

Tonye Barcanista asked:

"Is Governor Usman Ododo an Honorary Member of PDP Governors Forum?"

Another Nigerian with the name Lawrd wrote:

"PDP Governor's Forum and Gov. Ododo is there?"

Joshua Andrew Dastok defends the Kogi governor. He wrote:

"So he can’t honour an invitation from the PDP governors forum?"

Alfa, on his part, commented:

"May this collaboration lead to a positive impact on various states."

See photos from the event here:

Kogi: SDP candidate attacked after losing to APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Murtala Ajaka, the Kogi state SDP governorship candidate in the November election, had been attacked at the Supreme Court premises.

Ajaka was attacked after the Supreme Court dismissed his appeal against Governor Usman o Ododo of the APC in the election.

Adewole Adebayo, the SDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, condemned the apex court's ruling.

Source: Legit.ng