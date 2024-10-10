Borno Governor Babagana Zulum has assured workers of the payment of the N70,000 minimum wage

On Thursday, Governor Zulum disclosed that the payment of the N70,000 salary will commence in October

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Abdulrahman Bundi, confirmed in a terse statement and shared further details

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has announced that the state will commence payment of the newly approved N70,000 minimum wage starting this month, October 2024.

Borno governor orders payment of minimum wage in October

The senior special assistant to the governor on new media, Abdulrahman Bundi, in a Facebook post on Thursday, October 10, said, Zulum convened a meeting with the state minimum wage implementation committee, where he directed that civil servants be paid the new national wage.

He said:

“The meeting was held in Maiduguri on Monday at the council chamber of the government house.”

Speaking further, Bundi also disclosed that Governor Zulum has approved the release of N3 billion to pay entitlements for families of deceased civil servants in Borno state.

He also made a symbolic cheque presentation to the Nigerian Union of Pensioners.

“Governor Zulum also assured that he would clear the backlog of gratuities owed and ensure an upward review of monthly payments of pensions in the state,” he added.

PremiumTimes also confirmed the development in its publication on Thursday.

