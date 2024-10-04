Global site navigation

Pastor Adeboye: Throwback Video Shows What Prophet TB Joshua Said About Tithe
Nigeria

Pastor Adeboye: Throwback Video Shows What Prophet TB Joshua Said About Tithe

by  Ridwan Adeola 3 min read

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer (GO) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), trended on social media platforms on Friday, October 4, after apologising for saying there is no heaven without tithe.

Adeboye had previously said that paying tithe was one of the prerequisites for going to heaven.

Pastor Adeboye: Throwback video shows what Prophet TB Joshua said about tithe
Pastor Enoch Adeboye (right) recanted his words on tithing on Thursday, October 3, 2024. Photos credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei
Source: Getty Images

But while addressing a youth congregation on Thursday, October 3, at the ongoing Youth Convention of the RCCG at the Redemption City, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun state, the famous cleric apologised for the comment which he described as a “mistake”.

He explained that tithing, which is giving 10 percent of your income, is for beginners.

Pastor Adeboye said:

“I apologise for saying ‘If you don’t pay tithe, you might not make it to heaven.’ I’m sorry, that’s wrong, and it’s not in the Bible.
"What the Bible says is ‘Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see God’."

Amid the public discourse that trailed Pastor Adeboye's apology, throwback clips surfaced showing what late Prophet Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) said about tithe.

In a video seen by Legit.ng on Friday, October 4, TB Joshua explained a "better way" Christians can pay their tithes.

In one of his sermons, TB Joshua said:

"The better way to pay your tithe is to learn how to be out there free. You know those who made you what you are. You know them, those who need what you have, give them freely, you are paying your tithes. Because when you bring your tithe to the church and you bring it yourself, you are helping us to pay. It is better to help us to pay than bring it here for us to pay."

Furthermore, the late cleric explained that it is better for Christians to help the church to pay tithe (by giving it to those who need it), than paying it to the church directly, as, according to him, "it is a burden to us because we may likely not pay the full tithe you gave us."

He said:

"In one way or the other, it becomes a sin to us. But if you do it, you are helping our mission."

Watch Prophet TB Joshua's videos below:

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the BBC released a documentary focusing on the life of the late Pastor TB Joshua.

In the documentary, four women and a man shared their accounts of experiences they claimed to have had under Joshua, who passed away on June 5, 2021.

