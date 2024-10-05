The pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A. Adeboye, trended online after he issued an apology

Joining those who reacted was Mike Bamiloye, the founder of Mount Zion ministries, and he patted Pastor Adeboye on the back

In his lengthy post, he noted that many were fixated on the apology alone and shared more insightful aspects of the clip

Pastor E. A. Adeboye of Redeemed Christian Church of God became a viral sensation on the internet on October 4, 2024, after publicly apologising to his congregation for misleading them about tithing.

According to him, the prerequisite he gave was not in the Bible, and he was sorry for saying that tithing was a condition for entering heaven.

Mike Bamiloye, the founder of Mount Zion Ministries, has now reacted to the viral apology, noting that it takes humility to do such a thing and that the man of God has just received more grace.

The man of God wrote:

"My Father has just received more Grace from God for his Humility in doing this. WHAT IS THE LESSON I LEARNT IN DADDY E.A.ADEBOYE’S HUMBLE ACTIONS? Are there Anything I have said Openly that the Lord has Corrected me Secretly?

"I will be held accountable before God, unless I go back to make an open corrections of the Statement. MEN OF GOD! Preachers and Servants of the Most High!"

See the cleric's post here:

Reactions to Mike Bamiloye's post

Read some comments below:

@victor_otegz:

"What you hear from a man of God is determined by the level of light you have. It’s just simple."

@neyeohworld:

"Sir if you don’t expect to understand then do not preach to us."

@koseunti__:

"When I hear (Apologize) I first look at my life. The heaviness of that kind of humility."

@michael.sesay:

"You're very correct sir."

@nifemidolawande:

"Thank you daddy. God bless you."

@aderonkeoludare:

"I knew there's more to the half information trending. If we cannot serve God with our resources, I wonder if we ever gave your lives to Him."

Lady shares observation on Adeboye's apology

Meanwhile, a Nigerian techie, Iniobong Udoh, has described Pastor Enoch Adeboye's tithe apology video as a heresy.

She explained why she didn't see it as an apology and prayed to God to liberate his church and prepare it for the rapture.

Iniobong's take on the trending tithe-for-heaven apology clip has elicited mixed feelings on the net.

