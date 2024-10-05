Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has addressed the contentious issue of tithing, advising Christians not to argue but to find practical solutions

Redemption City, Ogun state—The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has again addressed the contentious issue of tithing, urging Christians to find practical solutions rather than argue.

Speaking during the October edition of the RCCG Holy Ghost Service, Adeboye advised Christian believers not to abandon their churches if their pastors refuse to accept tithes. Instead, he suggested giving offerings as an alternative.

“If your pastor says he doesn’t want tithe, don’t leave his church. If he says all he wants is offering, give him offering,” Adeboye said.

Adeboye: What to do if you insist on paying tithe

However, for those who feel compelled to pay tithe, Adeboye recommended finding another church that accepts tithes.

“But if your heart tells you that you should give God at least 10 per cent, find a church nearby where the pastor says, ‘We can collect tithe, we will use it for the glory of God,’ then give that pastor your tithe so you don’t quarrel with your pastor, and you don’t quarrel with God," the cleric added.

Adeboye clarifies previous comments

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Adeboye apologised for previous remarks suggesting that those who do not tithe would not enter heaven. He emphasised the importance of following one's conscience and avoiding conflict with both pastors and God.

A recent online sermon by one of Adeboye's pastors, which criticised tithing, had sparked further confusion on the issue.

Source: Legit.ng