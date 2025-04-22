The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, has reacted to the viral video on alleged supremacy battle with the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi

Oba Owoade urged the public to disregard the malicious video and its fabricated contents and anchor

The Oyo monarchdenied engaging in any royal supremacy battle with any traditional ruler in the country

Ile Ife, Osun state - A traditional ruler in Ile-Ife, the Lowa Adimula, Ademola Adeyeye has described the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, as the father of the Yoruba people, as well as the spiritual and traditional head of the race.

Adeyeye said Ooni is incomparable with any other traditional ruler in Yorubaland.

According to the traditional ruler, the Ooni is not a rival to any other monarch among the race.

As reported by The Punch, he stated this while speaking with newsmen on Friday, April 18, 2025 at the Ooni’s palace in Ile-Ife, in commemoration of his 70th birthday.

The monarch said the superiority of the Ooni of Ife among traditional rulers in Yorubaland is immeasurable.

“Ooni cannot be compared with any other traditional ruler. He is their father both traditionally and spiritually.”

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade said he is not in any royal supremacy battle with any traditional ruler in the country.

Alaafin’s Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, made this known in a statement statement titled: “Re: Battle line drawn by Alaafin.”

The monarch reacted to a YouTube video where the anchor narrated how the Alaafin allegely ordered his men to beat the father of the monarch of Oyotunji village in the United States of America.

According to Leadership, the video alleged that Alaafin later handed him over to the Police.

The statement partially reads:

“The misguided anchor said the action was in attestation of Alaafin Owoade’s supremacy battle with the Ooni of Ife.

“What really happened was that the ancestral lineage of descendants of Oyotunji Village in the USA is Oyo town.

He further explained that:

“Where then did this online medium defecating the social media space get its own story, if not a cooked up one? The video shown neither correlates nor synchronise with the anchor.

“What is more, how possible is it for the Alaafin to order the beating of a monarch who paid him a visit from a foreign village and with Oyo town as its ancestral home?”

The Oyo monarch advised the public to disregard the malicious video and its fabricated contents and anchor.

“Alaafin Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, is not in royal supremacy battle with anyone, but rather, more concerned about the progress and development of his country home and emancipation of the entire Yoruba race,”

