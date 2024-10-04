Actress Shan George has reacted to a trending video of Pastor David Ibiyeomie speaking about tithes

In the viral video, the clergy linked tithes to the fall of Adam, the biblical first man, in the Garden of Eden

Pastor Ibiyeomie's video comes after Pastor EA Adeboye of RCCG apologised over the statement he made about tithing

Amid the reactions that trailed Pastor EA Adeboye's comment about tithing in a viral apology clip, another video of David Ibiyeomie, the founder and presiding pastor of Salvation Ministries, has stirred another debate online.

In the viral video, Ibiyeomie discussed the first biblical man, Adam, and his assumed relationship with tithes in the Garden of Eden.

While several Christians grew up with pictures of the infamous apple as the forbidden fruit, God specifically commanded Adam not to eat; Pastor Ibiyeomie, in a video shared by Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, said that Adam’s downfall in the Garden of Eden was not due to the consumption of the apple but his decision to touch the tithe that God had expressly commanded him to leave alone.

Pastor Ibiyeomie spoke about the significance of tithing, stressing that it was not just a religious practice but a divine principle that carries weight.

Watch the video below:

Shan George, others react to video

The actress in the comment section wrote,

"After d lies, comes d lawsuits. Una lies still can't hide under this God's sun sha. Adam ate tithe not apple? Me and my generation won't fall for this one."

See other comments below:

sneezemankind:

"There’s a portion of the Bible that actually condemns changing or twisting any portion of the Bible."

princedicksonn:

"Tithe in the Garden of Eden? Eve gave Adam Tithe and after eating it, their eyes opened Nice one, let's continue."

mr_flonel:

"Where was Adam working that would enable him to pay tithe at that time? Or was the garden of Eden a farm? Even if it was a farm, who did Adam sell fruits/livestock to?"

gregoryojefua:

"The Bible instructs all to eat their tithes in God's presence but to give out every third year's own to widows and others in need, not necessarily the church/pastors. Read Deuteronomy 14:22-29, then re-read verse 26 and 29."

man_like_chio:

"You see this one in particular, he doesn’t joke with tithe."

Pastor David Ibiyeomie curses Yahoo Boys

In other news, Ibiyeomie warned anyone who was into internet fraud to repent without delay, saying it is stealing.

The man of God accused internet fraudsters, popularly called Yahoo boys, of committing murder every day.

He also cursed policemen who collect money to release Yahoo boys anytime they are arrested.

