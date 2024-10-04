Pastor E.A. Adeboye Apologises For Wrongly Preaching About Tithe As Prerequisite For Making Heaven
- The pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A. Adeboye is trending online after he issued an apology
- The revered man of God said he was apologising for preaching that one would not make heaven if one does not pay tithe
- He said the statement is not in the Bible, but rather, the Holy book said one should follow peace with all men with holiness without which no man shall see God
CHECK OUT: Flexible Payment Plans Available! Invest in Yourself & See the Return with Our Affordable Copywriting Course.
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.