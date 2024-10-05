Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), clarified his stance on tithing during the church's October Holy Ghost Service

The cleric refuted claims that he advised Christians to stop paying tithes just as he emphasised the importance of giving,

The RCCG general overseer expressed frustration at how his previous comments were misrepresented online

Redemption City, Ogun state - The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Saturday, October 5, refuted claims that he advised Christians to stop paying tithes, clarifying his stance on the contentious issue.

Adeboye addressed the misrepresentation of his recent comments during the church's October Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption City on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun state.

He acknowledged apologising for his previous statement on tithe that may have been misunderstood.

Adeboye: False reports on tithe spread

The RCCG leader expressed surprise at how quickly false reports spread online, claiming he had discouraged tithe payment.

“The issue of tithing became contentious, and I decided to apologise for anything I might have said wrong.

“Yet, within an hour, it was being circulated online that I said Christians should stop paying tithes,” Adeboye said.

Tithe: Adeboye sets record straight

Adeboye emphasised the importance of giving, sharing an anecdote about a man who improved his financial situation by committing to tithe 90% of his income.

The cleric encouraged believers to give more than the traditional 10%.

“As you grow in the Lord, you should grow in praising Him, winning souls, and in giving. I said that for beginners, the minimum is what God calls 10%. I said, from now on, begin to increase what you give," he said.

The RCCG general overseer reiterated that 10% should be the minimum for tithing.

“Of all I said, the only thing they put on the internet is that Adeboye apologised, and therefore, people should no longer pay their tithes. I said 10% should be the minimum," he clarified.

