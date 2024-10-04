President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has been fingered for making selective N70,000 new minimum wage to civil servants

Workers in some ministries, including the federal university staff, claimed they have not been receiving the new minimum wage that was signed into law in July by Tinubu

The Accountant-General's office said the minimum wage was paid alongside September salaries

The President Bola Tinubu-led government has been accused of selectively paying the N70,000 new minimum wage, which has sparked outrage among federal public workers.

Many Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) employees, including federal universities, claim they haven't received the increased salary despite President Bola Tinubu signing it into law on July 18, 2024.

Workers feel government is insensitive to their plight

This has led to widespread frustration, with workers feeling the government is insensitive to their plight. Workers are struggling to make ends meet due to the government's policies, including the removal of fuel subsidies, which has caused hardship and hunger across the country.

According to Vanguard, some staff members have reportedly resorted to sleeping in offices or trekking long distances to work. The situation is dire, with many unable to pay their children's school fees or meet basic family responsibilities.

The Accountant-General's office claims the new minimum wage was implemented alongside September salaries, while the Budget Office asserts that N40,000 was paid across the board to all federal workers. However, workers deny receiving this payment.

Worker speaks on selective minimum wage payment

One MDA staff member, speaking anonymously, expressed despair and frustration: "We're fed up with the system... It's pure discrimination and salary slavery... We've been frustrated, denied, and humiliated by government policies."

Workers are demanding fair treatment and implementation of the new minimum wage. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have rejected the government's previous minimum wage proposals, seeking a higher increase. The government must address these concerns to alleviate the suffering of its workers.

