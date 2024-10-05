The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has called for patience from corps members as they await the promised N70,000 allowance

Corps members like Habibah Oyedeji and Zainab Saka expressed their frustration, feeling betrayed by the government

The NYSC director of communication, Carol Embu, reassured corps members that the payment process was determined by the federal government, urging them to remain patient

Many corps members have expressed disappointment and frustration over the delay and reduction in the amount they received.

It was gathered that many corps members have expressed disappointment and frustration over the delay and reduction in the amount they received.

Recently, as a result of the current economic hardship, corps members were dismayed to receive credit alerts of only N33,000 instead of the anticipated N70,000.

Habibah Oyedeji, a corps member, voiced her anguish, stating:

“I was overjoyed when I heard the government was providing N70,000 to alleviate the country’s financial instability.

"However, my excitement was short-lived when I discovered they were instead offering N33,000, a significant reduction from the initial promise.

"I felt betrayed, cried all night, and was consumed by anger and disappointment. This development made me question our value as Nigerians.”

The increase in the allowance, as announced by the federal government last month, is expected to take effect from July 2024, in line with the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024, The Punch reported.

This promise was officially confirmed in a letter from the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission on September 25, 2024.

Another corps member, Zainab Saka, shared her sentiments regarding the allowance:

“Upon seeing the N33,000 credit alert, I had a sense of validation and assurance, reaffirming my initial belief that this government was heavily influenced by propaganda.”

NYSC appeals for patience over 70k allowance

In response to the uproar, the NYSC director of communication, Carol Embu, urged corps members to remain patient, emphasizing that the payment is contingent on the federal government's decisions, Vanguard reported.

She said:

“The scheme does not pay corps members. It’s the Federal Government. And I can’t say for sure when the payment will commence. It’s the decision of the government, not NYSC.

"One cannot expect the payment to start in October because government machinery doesn’t work like that. It took effect from the 29th of July, which is when the arrears will be paid."

Edo poll: NYSC hails corps members

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the director general of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General YD Ahmed, commended the corps members who served as adhoc staff during the 2024 Edo state gubernatorial election.

Speaking highly of their dedication and performance, Ahmed expressed his admiration for the Corps Members' commitment to upholding the integrity of the electoral process.

