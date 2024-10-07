The Nigerian Youth Parliament has called attention to the economic struggles of corps members due to rising inflation

Deputy Speaker of the Youth Parliament, Rt. Hon. Samuel Peter Aye urged the Federal Government to increase the allowance for NYSC members, stating that the current amount is insufficient

Aye warned that if the government cannot provide adequate support, the NYSC scheme may need to be reconsidered or scrapped entirely

FCT, Abuja—As inflation continues to surge and the cost of living skyrockets, the Nigerian Youth Parliament has drawn the government's attention to the plights of serving corps members in distant states.

Corps members speak about economic struggles

Youth parliament sends message to President Bola Tinubu over economic woes of corps members Photo credit: @officialABAT/@officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that many corps members have lamented struggling to survive in states far from their homes, where prices of essential goods and services are high.

They said that the allowance barely covers their daily expenses.

The cost of rent, transportation, food, and other essentials has risen dramatically, making it difficult for many to sustain themselves throughout the year-long program.

One corps member serving in Abuja shared:

“I have to share accommodation with others and cut costs on food just to make ends meet. The allowance is no longer enough to live on."

Current economic hardship affecting corps members

Pointedly, the 5th parliament, through its Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Samuel Peter Aye wondered why the Federal Government had yet to begin payment following the approval of the new .

Citing the unbearable economic challenges facing young Nigerians, Aye noted that the serving corps members in faraway states do not have it easy, calling for an urgent increase in the monthly allowance of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members,

The current allowance of ₦33,000 is no longer sufficient to cover basic needs, leaving many young people facing financial hardship during their mandatory year of service.

Aye said:

"Like you said, many young Nigerians are suffering as we speak because of the harsh economic policies of this administration, inflation, and the continuous increase in the price of goods and services."

He further highlighted that corps members are particularly affected, as their ₦33,000 allowance barely stretches to meet their daily expenses, especially in cities with exceptionally high living costs.

Youth Parliament appeals for new minimum wage

The Nigerian Youth Parliament has urged President Tinubu to implement the new minimum wage for NYSC members, which they believe is necessary to address their growing economic challenges.

His words:

"Ordinarily, I would have expected that the government of the day would be considerate and empathetic towards the plight of these young Nigerians by implementing the new minimum wage for corps members so that at least they can feed."

Calls for urgent action or scrapping of NYSC scheme

Aye urged the Director-General of the NYSC and relevant authorities to act swiftly in pursuing the implementation of the new minimum wage for corps members.

He argued that failure to do so would necessitate a complete reevaluation of the NYSC scheme, suggesting that the program be scrapped if the government cannot provide adequate support for those participating in it.

He said:

"The DG NYSC and all relevant authorities must, as a matter of urgency, pursue the implementation of the new minimum wage for corps members.

"Or better still, they should scrap the scheme, because I don’t see the reason why they’re subjecting young Nigerians to this kind of hardship in the name of National Service."

Source: Legit.ng