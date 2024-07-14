President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has been urged to negotiate hourly wages with labour and private sector rather than the minimum wage

Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe made the call in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, adding that the civil needs overhauling as well

According to Anifowoshe, increasing the monthly minimum wage would lead to inflation and only 11 of the 36 states can pay without federal allocation

President Bola Tinubu-led federal government and organised labour have been urged to look into restructuring the civil servant and the possible hourly wage rather than the minimum wage being discussed.

In an exclusive interview with Legit. ng, Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, posited that rather than discussing the minimum wage, which would increase inflation if approved, and the fact that only 11 states can pay the minimum wage without federal allocation, the hourly wage should then be discussed.

Reform civil servant rather than discuss minimum wage, Tinubu told

Source: Twitter

The legal luminary called on the federal government to reform the civil service via digitalisation to enhance efficiency and accountability.

Tinubu should negotiate hourly wages - Anifowoshe

She urged the tripartite committee to accept hourly wages and increase productivity. She said:

"Reform the Nigerian civil service, where inefficiencies and lack of accountability have long hindered progress. Rather than perpetuating the debate over minimum wage increases, which may lead to inflation without improving living standards, I advocate for the digitalization of civil service operations. A BudgIT report shows that only 11 states can pay the salaries of workers without FAAC allocation, leaving the remaining 35 states helpless.

"I believe that rather than dwelling on wages, our tripartite committee ought to focus on increasing worker productivity and agitating for an hourly wage. Implementing digital attendance systems would allow for precise worker attendance and performance monitoring.

"Monthly evaluations would ensure that wages are commensurate with actual productivity, fostering a culture of accountability and efficiency. This shift from fixed salaries to productivity-based compensation would enhance performance and reduce the financial burden on state budgets."

Source: Legit.ng