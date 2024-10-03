BREAKING: Falana Finally Breaks Silence on Bobrisky's ₦10m Bribery Allegation
- Femi Falana, Nigeria's foremost human rights activist, has commented on the allegation of working out a presidential pardon for Bobrisky and demanding N10 million
- The Senior Advocate of Nigeria said he had never met Bobrisky and did not have any discussion of a presidential pardon for the crossdresser
- Falana confirmed that his son, Folarin, aka Falz, was approached by Bobrisky, and he declined, asking the crossdresser to go through legal means
CHECK OUT: Flexible Payment Plans Available! Invest in Yourself & See the Return with Our Affordable Copywriting Course.
Femi Falana, a renowned human rights lawyer and senior advocate of Nigeria, has categorically denied any involvement with crossdresser Okunleye Idris, popularly known as Bobrisky, following allegations made by social media critic Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan.
In a viral video, VeryDarkMan accused unnamed Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) officers of accepting ₦15 million from Bobrisky to dismiss money laundering charges against him and also claimed that Falana sought a presidential pardon for Bobrisky in exchange for ₦10 million.
Does Bobrisky contact Falz for assistance?
Falana, in an interview on Channels TV on Thursday, October 3, clarified that he has never met or spoken to Bobrisky and that his son, Folarin (Falz), was approached by Bobrisky for assistance but declined, advising him to follow proper channels.
Falana expressed concerns about the allegations, stating that his son never negotiated on behalf of anyone and that his children usually refer people seeking assistance to him.
Despite resisting the temptation to file a criminal complaint, Falana announced plans to pursue civil proceedings to restore his and his son's integrity. This decision aligns with his advocacy for decriminalizing freedom of expression.
VeryDarkMan apologises to Falana
Interestingly, VeryDarkMan apologized to Falana on Monday, September 30, expressing regret over his derogatory remarks and disbelief that Falana's name was mentioned in the audio. The apology has sparked mixed reactions; some accept it, while others remain sceptical.
The Lord's Chosen GO predicts tough time for VeryDarkMan amid controversies with Bobrisky, EFCC, others
VeryDarkMan's revelation has led to controversies recently, with the federal government and the national assembly stepping into the matter as it affected the EFCC and the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS).
Bobrisky: Government takes action on VerDarkMan's allegation
Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has inaugurated an independent panel to investigate allegations of corruption and misconduct against NCoS officials.
Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the interior minister, announced the development in Abuja on Monday, September 30.
The ministry is investigating the allegation, which Bobrisky raised in an audio played by the VeryDarkMan in a social media post.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844