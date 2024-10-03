Femi Falana, Nigeria's foremost human rights activist, has commented on the allegation of working out a presidential pardon for Bobrisky and demanding N10 million

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria said he had never met Bobrisky and did not have any discussion of a presidential pardon for the crossdresser

Falana confirmed that his son, Folarin, aka Falz, was approached by Bobrisky, and he declined, asking the crossdresser to go through legal means

Femi Falana, a renowned human rights lawyer and senior advocate of Nigeria, has categorically denied any involvement with crossdresser Okunleye Idris, popularly known as Bobrisky, following allegations made by social media critic Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan.

In a viral video, VeryDarkMan accused unnamed Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) officers of accepting ₦15 million from Bobrisky to dismiss money laundering charges against him and also claimed that Falana sought a presidential pardon for Bobrisky in exchange for ₦10 million.

Does Bobrisky contact Falz for assistance?

Falana, in an interview on Channels TV on Thursday, October 3, clarified that he has never met or spoken to Bobrisky and that his son, Folarin (Falz), was approached by Bobrisky for assistance but declined, advising him to follow proper channels.

Falana expressed concerns about the allegations, stating that his son never negotiated on behalf of anyone and that his children usually refer people seeking assistance to him.

Despite resisting the temptation to file a criminal complaint, Falana announced plans to pursue civil proceedings to restore his and his son's integrity. This decision aligns with his advocacy for decriminalizing freedom of expression.

VeryDarkMan apologises to Falana

Interestingly, VeryDarkMan apologized to Falana on Monday, September 30, expressing regret over his derogatory remarks and disbelief that Falana's name was mentioned in the audio. The apology has sparked mixed reactions; some accept it, while others remain sceptical.

VeryDarkMan's revelation has led to controversies recently, with the federal government and the national assembly stepping into the matter as it affected the EFCC and the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS).

Bobrisky: Government takes action on VerDarkMan's allegation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has inaugurated an independent panel to investigate allegations of corruption and misconduct against NCoS officials.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the interior minister, announced the development in Abuja on Monday, September 30.

The ministry is investigating the allegation, which Bobrisky raised in an audio played by the VeryDarkMan in a social media post.

