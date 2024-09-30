The federal government has inaugurated an independent panel to investigate the allegation of corruption and misconduct against officials of the NCoS

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, announced the development in Abuja on Monday, September 30

The ministry is investigating the allegation which was raised by Bobrisky in an audio played by the VeryDarkMan in a social media post

The Federal Government of Nigeria has established an independent investigative panel to investigate allegations of corruption and misconduct within the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS). Minister of Interior Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo inaugurated the committee in Abuja.

The panel's primary objective is to investigate specific allegations, including a recent claim that correctional service personnel provided alternative accommodations for convicted cross-dresser Idris Okuneye (Bobrisky). Dr. Tunji-Ojo emphasized the need for transparency and accountability.

FG inaugurates committee to probe Bobrisky's allegation Photo Credit: @officialEFCC, @BTOofficial

Source: Twitter

When is investigating Bobrisky's allegation

The six-member panel, headed by Permanent Secretary Dr. Magdalene Ajani, will employ empirical and fact-finding processes to unravel the issues. They are expected to submit their findings within two weeks.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo stressed that no one, regardless of position, will be shielded from investigation. The committee's mandate includes identifying systemic issues contributing to violations and recommending policy reforms.

The panel comprises experts from various fields, including law, human rights, and corrections. Members include Omotese Eva (Director Legal), Nasir Usman (Director, Joint Services), Dr. Uju Agomoh (PRAWA President), and Dr. Ikechukwu Ezeugo (Forensic Researcher and Social Impact Expert).

The inauguration of this panel demonstrates the Federal Government's commitment to sanitizing the NCoS and ensuring justice is served. The minister urged the committee to uphold justice without fear or favour, providing a comprehensive report to guide future reforms.

EFCC takes move on Bobrisky vs VeryDarkMan

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC's chairman, Ola Olukoyode, has ordered an immediate investigation into Very Dark Man's (VDM) allegation against some commission officers.

In a trending video, VDM played a trending voice call of Idris Okunleye, aka Bobrisky, an ex-convict, where he accused the EFCC officials of collecting an N15 million bribe to strike out his case.

The anti-graft agency then extended his invitation to VDM and Bobrisky to visit his Lagos office and assist in the investigation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng