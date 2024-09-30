Nigerian online critic, VeryDarkMan has finally apologised to human rights lawyer, Femi Falana

A video made the rounds showing the moment the dark man addressed his issue with the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN)

VDM’s apology to the Falana patriarch was captured on video, and it got Nigerians dropping hot takes

Nigerian social media critic, Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan has now apologised to human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN).

On September 30, 2024, VDM appeared in front of the House of Representatives with his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, after being invited to speak on the allegations that crossdresser Idris ‘Bobrisky’ Okuneye paid a N15 million bribe to the EFCC, among other things.

At the hearing, VDM took to the podium to address the matter, and he also used the opportunity to speak about his case with Femi Falana.

Nigerians react as VDM apologises to Femi Falana. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @storm9ja / X.

Source: Instagram

Recall that the Falanas, including rapper Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, sued the dark man for allegedly defaming them on social media. The legal action came after VDM was given 24 hours to publicly apologise, which he didn’t carry out.

In a new development, VDM spoke at the House of Representatives and said that he was apologising to Femi Falana for the dent in his name owing to the Bobrisky situation.

The online critic however also added that it wasn’t his fault Falanas name was mentioned in the leaked audio because that was what surprised and irritated him. In his words:

“Right now, some people are taking advantage of what is going on to target Femi Falana and I would like to say here now that I apologise to him for the dent on his name. However, it’s so sad that his name was inside that audio, I could not believe it as well, that was the part that even irritated me more which I said I refused to believe that he would be part and party to something like that.”

See the video of VDM’s apology below:

Nigerians react to VDM’s apology to Femi Falana

Videos of VDM apologising to Femi Falana spread on social media and got Nigerians dropping their hot takes. Read some of their reactions below:

Official_isaacpounds:

“Nice one vdm❤️👏”

Cypher_maloney:

“This guy too wise.”

_nk_jikaz:

“Wise guy 🔥”

Oluchukwu_____:

“A smart man right there .. he plays the game way better . Goggle the ratel 😂.”

_heisvictor:

“Apologizing without apologizing.”

Ubong_fred:

“He's not apologizing but narrating the whole story and how disappointed he that someone like Falana was in the picture of the whole brohaha😂.”

egentidebby:

“Not accepted.”

_heisvictor:

“Some persons will disrespect you publicly, instead of apologizing, they will find a way to justify their actions. Be wary of such people.”

samsonironside:

“Na lie ooo u go go court and bring evidence where falz dey nack bobrisky and WHERE FALANA collect money to divert justice na must.”

fw.victor_:

“He no go apologise ke?🤣”

Kennedyosondu:

“When I pointed the importance of VDM apologizing many wanted to crucify me especially some persons that felt they know law more. This is a smart move because he needs a stronger hand to join him in this case, he has smelt how far this case will go and wouldn’t want any tag along case on him. Good move VDM my thoughts and prayers are with you. Peace ✌️.”

Michael._u:

“Nice that he apologized. It shows he can drop aside pride and accept when wrong too.👍🏾”

Iam_moonlite:

“Bro apologized but still stood on the truth❤️”

Uniport_slays:

“So,he can apologise? I thought he was strong,he stands for the right thing sometimes but he should also acknowledge when he’s wrong. He’s human too afterall.”

Why VDM said Falz might be working with Bobrisky

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that VeryDarkMan finally reacted after Bobrisky slammed him with a N1 billion lawsuit.

In his reaction video, VDM claimed a conspiracy was going on and that it appeared Bobrisky and Falz were now working together.

He explained that he feels that way because after the rapper gave him 24 hours to apologise and retract his statement, Bobrisky went from acting depressed to getting bold enough to sue him.

Source: Legit.ng