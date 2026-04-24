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N1,353/$ : Naira Weakens at Official Market, CBN releases new exchange rates
Money

N1,353/$ : Naira Weakens at Official Market, CBN releases new exchange rates

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • The naira has depreciated further against the US dollar in the unofficial foreign exchange market
  • Exchange rates for the British pound and the euro also shifted as market sentiment reacted to global prices
  • The Central Bank of Nigeria continues to depend on crude oil earnings to generate foreign exchange

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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Fresh foreign exchange (forex) demand pressure saw the naira depreciate against the United States dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) on Thursday, April 22.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria showed that the naira appreciated by N5.46 or 0.4% to close at N1,353.91/$1, compared with the preceding day’s value of N1,348.45/$1.

Naira weakens again as FX pressure mounts in official market
Naira slips against dollar, pound, and euro in latest trading session Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

Naira exchange rates

It was the same outcome for the local currency against other major currencies in the official market.

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The naira depreciated against the British pound by N4.13 to close at N1,825.88/£1, compared with the previous session’s N1,821.75/£1, while it dropped by 72 kobo against the euro to settle at N1,582.72/€1 from N1,582.00/€1.

However, the naira appreciated slightly at the GTBank FX desk by N2 during the session to quote at N1,359/$1, compared with the previous closing price.

At the parallel market, the naira also fell against the dollar to N1,399/$1.

Abudullahi, a BDC trader, told Legit.ng:

"The dollar is buying at N1,389 and selling at N1,399, while the pound trades at N1,855 to buy and N1,870 to sell, and the euro stands at N1,607 and N1,620 respectively."

NFEM interbank

Forex pressure was driven by weaker liquidity conditions, as data showed that NFEM interbank turnover fell sharply to N28.117 million, down from N66.084 million recorded in the previous session.

Concerns over liquidity constraints, policy transparency, and investor confidence continue to weigh on the FX market.

Read also

Naira accelerates gains in official, parallel windows after dollar hit 7-day high

This comes amid a further decline in Nigeria’s external reserves, even as the CBN maintains that the drop is not a cause for concern.

Global developments also added pressure, as rising geopolitical tensions strengthened demand for the US dollar, further weakening emerging market currencies, including the naira.

Naira records fresh decline against dollar, pound, and euro
CBN monitors the FX market as the naira depreciates further Photo: CBN
Source: Twitter

CBN new exchange rates

  • CFA: N2.41
  • Yuan/Renminbi: N198.08
  • Danish Krona: N211.76
  • Yen: N8.49
  • Riyal: N360.97
  • South African Rand: N82.05
  • Swiss Franc: N1,723.19
  • British Pound Sterling: N1,825.88
  • US Dollar: N1,353.91
  • WAUA: N1,849.62
  • UAE Dirham: N368.58
  • SDR: N1,859.43
  • Euro: N1,582.72

Foreign reserves on the rise

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States dollar climbed to its highest level in seven days on Monday, April 20, driven by renewed geopolitical tensions between Washington and Tehran that unsettled global financial markets.

According to Reuters, investor sentiment turned cautious over the weekend after reports that the US seized an Iranian cargo vessel, further escalating already fragile relations between the two nations.

The development sparked a wave of risk aversion, prompting investors to shift capital into traditional safe-haven assets.

The dollar benefited from this flight to safety, even as broader currency markets showed mixed signals.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
CBN - Central Bank Of NigeriaNaira
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