Femi Falana has finally reacted to the allegation of demanding ₦10 million to seek a presidential pardon for Bobrisky

The human rights lawyer also confirmed that Bobrisky reached out to his son, Falz, during his trial and commented on the alleged defamation by VeryDarkMan

However, Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to the comment of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria on the controversial issue

Nigerians have expressed mixed feelings about Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, 's reaction to the ₦10 million in exchange for a presidential pardon allegation by the popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, as whistle-blowed by social media critic Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan.

In a viral video, VeryDarkMan accused unnamed Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) officers of accepting ₦15 million from Bobrisky to dismiss money laundering charges against him and also claimed that Falana sought a presidential pardon for Bobrisky in exchange for ₦10 million.

Reactions as Falana speaks on VeryDarkMan's allegation Photo Credit: @bobrisky, @thatverydarkman

Source: Twitter

What Falana says about Bobrisky and VeryDarkMan

But Falana, in an interview on Channels TV on Thursday, October 3, labelled the allegation as an “infantile radicalism”, saying many Nigerians don't understand the legal implications of defamation.

His comment reads:

"Infantile radicalism. Some of our young people are not prepared to examine the provisions of the law regarding defamation. They just go out there to embarrass people."

Bobrisky vs VeryDarkMan: Nigerians react to Falana's comment

Some Nigerians took to the video's comment section, as shared by Channels TV, and expressed mixed reactions to the lawyer's comment on VeryDarkMan's allegation. Below are some of their reactions:

Mbuyazi wrote:

"Powerful people flout the laws of this country, even those meant to be the custodians of it. The law exists to coordinate, moderate, and tame, but sometimes the beasts need to growl."

Ojo Adisa commented:

"The lack of awareness about defamation laws among some young people leads to irresponsible online actions, causing unnecessary embarrassment and harm to others."

Steve Ubah reacted"

"Something is wrong with this Falana family; why are they avoiding Bobrisky, who made the allegation against them? I swear, if Nigeria is a Country, VDM will sue them and make so much money from Falana's."

Roogland questioned:

"Why is he not addressing Bobrisky? Something fishy is going on."

Owolabi tweeted:

"Falana should keep quiet; where was he when his son defamed former CJN and INEC chairman."

See the clip of the interview here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng