Unknown gunmen have renewed their attack in the Benin Republic and targeted the border area of the country

Seven Benin soldiers were gunned down in an attack in the north of the country in Pendjari National Park

An army source and a security source confirmed the development to the press on Wednesday and shared further details

Emerging reports disclosed that unknown gunmen have killed seven Benin soldiers in an attack in the north of the country in Pendjari National Park.

How the soldiers were killed

Benin’s military has been targeted several times in attacks in the north where troops are deployed to help contain threats from jihadists who operate across the border in Burkina Faso.

An army source and a security source disclosed this to the press on Wednesday, June 5.

As reported by Channels TV, the sources did not identify the gunmen but the attack on Tuesday was the latest in a border area.

As reported by France 24, this attack arises as Benin Republic faces growing spillover from a jihadist conflicts in the Sahel and where criminal gangs and smugglers also operate.

“The information about the loss of seven of our compatriots is confirmed,” an army source said when asked about the attack.

Another security source also confirmed the attack but hinted that no group immediately claimed responsibility and the army has yet to comment officially, Yahoo reported.

Meanwhile, West Africa’s Gulf of Guinea countries Benin, Togo, Ghana and Ivory Coast are all prepared for fallout from growing jihadist conflicts in the Sahel region across their northern borders.

Benin borders on Burkina Faso and Niger, where jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State are fighting wars. Benin authorities have sent 3,000 troops to reinforce the frontier.

Benin’s government rarely comments about violence on its borders, but officials have acknowledged that since 2021 they have seen around 20 incursions.

