The United Kingdom’s Home Office has confirmed that 22,619 Nigerians sought asylum in the UK between 2010 and 2024, a statistic which reveals the scale of Nigerian migration in recent years.

Asylum applications from Nigerian nationals accounted for one in every 30 claims submitted during this period, placing Nigeria 11th in the UK’s newly released year-end Asylum and Resettlement statistics.

A remarkable increase in asylum claims from Nigeria was recorded in 2024, with 2,841 Nigerians applying for refuge, almost double the 1,462 applications filed in 2023.

The data points to a wider global trend, as 2024 saw the highest number of asylum applications in the UK’s history, totalling 108,138 claims.

This represents a 378% increase compared to 2010, with most asylum seekers hailing from South Asia and the Middle East.

Why the surge in Nigerian asylum applications?

Nigerians are now among the top contributors to the UK's asylum applications, largely driven by political instability, insurgency, banditry, and a collapsing economy, exacerbated by the devaluation of the naira in 2023.

Analysts suggest that these factors have forced many Nigerians to look for a safer and more stable life abroad.

Charles Onunaiju, Research Director at the Centre for China Studies in Abuja, highlighted the increasingly inhospitable conditions in Nigeria, particularly for young people.

He argued,

“There is a desperation to go abroad because of the lack of opportunities. Nigeria is no longer offering the future that many young Nigerians had hoped for.”

In particular, the rise in asylum claims has been attributed to the increasing difficulties faced by young professionals in Nigeria. While some initially entered the UK through skilled worker visas, an increasing number are opting to seek asylum once they arrive, citing threats such as kidnapping and communal violence in their applications.

Factors Behind the Asylum Claims

The reasons behind these asylum claims often include fears of political persecution, particularly under Nigeria’s cybercrime laws, as well as discrimination based on sexual orientation, which are recognised as valid grounds for asylum under the Refugee Convention.

Applicants must demonstrate a "well-founded fear of persecution" based on race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group.

According to the Home Office, asylum decisions are initially made by UK officials, with negative decisions potentially subject to appeal.

The UK's Illegal Migration Act 2023 aims to restrict asylum seekers who pass through a “safe third country,” but its implementation, particularly regarding the Rwanda deportation deal, remains mired in legal challenges.

The Impact of Nigerian Migration

Dr. Aliyu Ilias, a development economist based in Abuja, spoke to The PUNCH about the broader implications of Nigerian emigration. He highlighted concerns over the loss of skilled labour, noting that many of Nigeria’s professionals, such as doctors and engineers, are now choosing to settle permanently in the UK. He emphasised the significant financial investment Nigeria makes to train these professionals, which is lost when they leave for better opportunities abroad.

“Its definitely a cause of concern because this includes our professionals who are moving. It takes a lot to train these individuals. In the medical sector, Nigeria subsidises a lot to get people trained. You can’t get trained as a medical doctor or engineer abroad for a cheaper cost than in Nigeria,” Ilias explained. “It’s a total brain drain in the long run, which reduces our GDP.”

Ilias further expressed that the loss of skilled workers to permanent migration severely impacts the Nigerian economy, with many Nigerians choosing to stay abroad and contribute to their adopted countries instead of returning to Nigeria.

