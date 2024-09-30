JUST IN: Panic As As Fire Guts Kwara High Court, Documents, Electronics Burnt
- A fire broke out at the Kwara State High Court Complex in Ilorin on Sunday night and destroyed a section of the courtroom
- According to reports making the rounds on Monday, the Kwara State Fire Service confirmed that the incident was caused by a power surge
- Sadly, the fire incident has led to the destruction of air conditioners, a plasma television, furniture, and important documents
A courtroom in the Kwara state high court complex in Ilorin, the state capital, has been gutted by fire.
An eyewitness disclosed to the press that the fire incident occurred Sunday night, September 29, completely destroying one courtroom before being brought under control by the State Fire Service.
As reported by The Punch on Monday, September 30, the State Fire Service said that the fire incident was sparked by a power surge which occurred in the government area where the High Court complex was located.
Rubbles of the items destroyed by the fire included two Air Conditioner, a Plasma Television, a Fan, documents and furniture kept in the courtroom.
A statement by the spokesman of the State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, head of Media and Publicity said that the quick response of the men prevented the fire from destroying more property within the complex which houses many courtrooms, Channels TV reported.
“Investigations revealed that the fire originated from a standing air conditioner due to a power surge,” the statement said.
Speaking further, Adekunle disclosed that Special Adviser to the State Governor on Special Duties, Alhaji AbdulRazaq Jiddah, and the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Abiodun Adebara, who were at the scene, praised the prompt intervention of the firefighters.
Fire guts section of Supreme Court
Similarly, Legit.ng reported that the unexpected transpired on Monday, September 25, when the Supreme Court was gutted by fire.
According to reports, just a section of the apex court was engulfed with fire, and no casualties were recorded.
However, three offices were confirmed to have been affected by the tragic incident, including Justice Mohammed Saulawa's.
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.