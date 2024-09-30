The Nigerian Air Force high command said in continuation of its intensive air operations against terrorists, it struck in Kaduna state on Friday, September 27

Airstrikes were conducted at Yadi forest in Giwa LGA under the aegis of Operation Whirl Punch (OPWP)

Although, villagers claimed the airstrikes killed several civilians including those worshipping in a mosque, the Nigerian Air Force quashed the claim

Kaduna, Kaduna state - The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has dismissed the claims of killing civilians in its recent airstrike in Kaduna state.

Some villagers had claimed that over 25 people — including worshippers and traders — were killed on Friday, September 27, in an airstrike conducted by the NAF in Jika da Kolo community, Yadin Kidandan, Giwa local government area (LGA) of Kaduna.

A recent airstrike by the Nigerian Air Force in Kaduna state has sparked controversy.

But Group Captain Kabiru Ali, NAF's deputy director of public relations and information, explained that the strike was focused on a known logistics base used by notorious terrorist leaders, including Kadade Gurgu, a close associate of Dogo Gide.

NAF added that terrorists attempted to flee as its aircraft approached the area, but the operation successfully hit the intended target, engulfing the base in flames.

The agency insisted that there was no civilian infrastructure in the area, and the airstrike specifically targeted terrorist elements.

Group Captain Ali said:

“Reports from independent sources, including local informants, confirmed that the logistics base was completely destroyed, and scores of terrorists were killed as a result of the attack.

"There was no mosque at the targeted location, and the operation was a success in dismantling the terrorists’ network."

The statement from Group Captain Ali added:

"The Nigerian Air Force, in collaboration with ground forces, will continue to dominate the battle space through constant patrols and targeted strikes to eliminate the threat of terrorism in these regions."

