At least 60 bodies have been recovered after a boat carrying over 300 passengers capsized in Niger State’s Gbajibo River

The boat was en route to the Annual Maulud celebration when the tragedy struck, leaving many still missing

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with 10 survivors found so far, as the community reels from this devastating incident

In a devastating incident, at least 60 bodies have been recovered following a boat accident in Niger State.

The boat, carrying over 300 passengers, capsized at the notorious Gbajibo River in Mokwa Local Government Area yesterday evening.

According to a release by the Press Secretary to the Council Chairman of Mokwa local government, Abubakar Dakani, the boat was en route from Mundi to Gbajibo for the Annual Maulud celebration when the tragedy struck.

Council Chairman Abdullahi Muregi acknowledged the recovery of approximately 60 bodies and confirmed that 10 survivors have been found.

Rescue efforts in collaboration with the State emergency management agency and locals are ongoing to recover others who are missing are reported by Channelstv to be ongoing.

This incident echoes a similar tragedy in September 2023, when a boat carrying over 50 passengers capsized, resulting in the deaths of 24 individuals who were on their way to farm for harvest.

The community remains in shock as rescue operations continue, hoping to find more survivors amidst the ongoing efforts.

29 killed, 321,000 houses submerged

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kebbi state government led by Nasir Idris said that 29 people, 321,000 houses, and 858,000 farmlands have been lost to floodwaters in 16 of the 21 local government areas in the state.

Briefing journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Friday, September 27, the state Commissioner for Information, Yakubu Ahmed, warned: "If help did not come to the affected areas where rice, maize, guinea corn, and other crops were destroyed by the flood, there might be a shortage of food in the state and Nigeria at large."

As reported by Daily Trust, Ahmed highlighted that before NiMET predicted Kebbi would be worst hit, the state had already faced significant flooding due to water from Goronyo dam and the convergence of waters from River Rima and River Kaa through River Niger.

