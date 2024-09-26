The Green Chamber Nigeria has passed a resolution to investigate the bribery allegations levelled against the EFCC and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) by popular social media influencer, VeryDarkMan

The resolution of the 10th house of representatives came after the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Patrick Umoh, the member representing Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara constituency, Akwa Ibom state

In Umoh's address, he expressed concern over the widely circulated publication by VeryDarkMan against the two law enforcement agencies

FCT, Abuja - The house of representatives has launched an investigation into bribery allegations against the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The allegations, made by controversial social media personality, Vincent Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, claimed that the EFCC dropped money laundering charges against Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, after allegedly receiving N15 million.

A lawmaker from Akwa Ibom state, Patrick Umoh, sponsored the motion during the plenary on Thursday, September 26, expressing concern over the damaging allegations.

Umoh said:

“We (lawmakers) are disturbed about the incriminating allegations against Nigerian critical law enforcement agencies - the EFCC and the NCS established by this hallowed chambers to fight correction and incarcerate persons convicted of a crime for correctional purposes respectively.”

Reacting, Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house of representatives, referred the matter to the house committees on financial crimes and reformatory institutions.

Legit.ng understands that a report is due within three legislative weeks.

EFCC invites VeryDarkMan, Bobrisky

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that EFCC boss, Ola Olukoyode, ordered an immediate investigation into the allegations of bribery involving some of its officers.

According to a statement from the commission, a team of investigators has been formed to investigate the allegations.

