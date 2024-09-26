VeryDarkMan's Revelation on Bobrisky: Lawmakers Take Action on Bribery Allegations Against EFCC, NCS
- The Green Chamber Nigeria has passed a resolution to investigate the bribery allegations levelled against the EFCC and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) by popular social media influencer, VeryDarkMan
- The resolution of the 10th house of representatives came after the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Patrick Umoh, the member representing Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara constituency, Akwa Ibom state
- In Umoh's address, he expressed concern over the widely circulated publication by VeryDarkMan against the two law enforcement agencies
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.
FCT, Abuja - The house of representatives has launched an investigation into bribery allegations against the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The allegations, made by controversial social media personality, Vincent Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, claimed that the EFCC dropped money laundering charges against Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, after allegedly receiving N15 million.
A lawmaker from Akwa Ibom state, Patrick Umoh, sponsored the motion during the plenary on Thursday, September 26, expressing concern over the damaging allegations.
Umoh said:
“We (lawmakers) are disturbed about the incriminating allegations against Nigerian critical law enforcement agencies - the EFCC and the NCS established by this hallowed chambers to fight correction and incarcerate persons convicted of a crime for correctional purposes respectively.”
Reacting, Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house of representatives, referred the matter to the house committees on financial crimes and reformatory institutions.
Legit.ng understands that a report is due within three legislative weeks.
Read more on Bobrisky
- Man calls for Verydarkman's arrest, accuses him of breach of privacy and being envious
- “Address your letter to Bobrisky, not me”: VDM shares his phone conversation with Falz in new video
- Bobrisky: Falz slams VDM with lawsuit, demands retraction of statement within 24 hours
EFCC invites VeryDarkMan, Bobrisky
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that EFCC boss, Ola Olukoyode, ordered an immediate investigation into the allegations of bribery involving some of its officers.
According to a statement from the commission, a team of investigators has been formed to investigate the allegations.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.