Verydarkman in a new video has shared his phone conversation with Falz after the rapper accused him of defaming him

The critic who insisted he didn't defame Falz or his dad Femi Falana explained why Falz should be directing his legal to Bobrisky and not him

Verydarkman's latest revelations amid allegations against Bobrisky have left people talking online

Social media critic Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, has recalled his phone conversation with rapper Folarin Falana, aka Falz The Bahd Guy, in a new video.

VDM shared how Afrobeats singer Seun Kuti had encouraged him to reach out to Falz to hear the rapper's side of the story involving him in crossdresser Bobrisky's mess.

VDM insists he did not defame Falz. Credit: @verydarkblackman @falzthahbahdguy @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

The online critic disclosed that Falz said he was unhappy with the social media drama, which is why he asked VDM if he had heard anything bad about his family, father Femi Falana, or himself in the past.

VDM stated that he had never heard anything bad about Falz's dad; however, he refused to speak about what he heard about the rapper.

The critic insisted he never defamed Falz, stressing that the rapper should direct his legal letter to Bobrisky who mentioned his name in the viral audio.

“Falz should be addressing that letter to Bobrisky not me, he’s the one that mentioned his name. I didn’t defame him and I stand on it," VDM said.

Watch VDM's new video below:

Recall that VDM recently expressed his respect for Falz's dad Femi Falana.

Reactions as VDM speaks with Falz

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

lowemartins07:

"For God so love the world that he gave us VDM."

lordzeus101:

"This is deeper than deeper life."

_petty231:

"VDM is very smart! If we have more like him, the society will be cleaned."

jiggyman_1:

"Instead of them to channel their energy on Bob their friend, It’s you they felt they can oppress. This country and power ehn."

Falz gets questioned by Nigerians

In other news, Falz and his father, Femi Falana, trended online over their alleged involvement in Borisky's mess.

In a viral video, VDM claimed Falz and his dad had contacted Bobrisky, urging him to pay N10 million to clear his name.

The disturbing allegations have seen some Nigerian netizens flooded Falz's page to ask questions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng