The family of the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa has been thrown into mourning

Bawa lost his mother, Hajiya Hadiza Ahmed at Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) in Sokoto

It was gathered that preparation for the burial rites of the deceased in her hometown in Kebbi state has commenced

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Sokoto state - Hajiya Hadiza Ahmed Bawa, the mother of the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed is dead.

The mother of the former EFCC boss passed on at Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) in Sokoto, on Wednesday night, September 25.

Bawa's mother passed on in Sokoto, on Wednesday night. Photo credit: EFCC

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, the anti-graft czar confirmed Bawa’s mother's death via a telephone call.

“She died in UDUTH Sokoto and will be buried in Jega, Kebbi inshaAllah around 2:30 pm.”

The remains of the deceased will be conveyed to Kebbi state, where funeral rites will be held later, on Thursday, September 26.

Bawa was the first civilian to head EFCC after his appointment as substantive chairman by former president Muhammadu Buhari on February 16, 2021.

Buhari asked asked the Senate to confirm Bawa's appointment as the head of the anti-graft agency.

Bawa over from Muhammed Umar who has been in acting capacity since July 2020.

However, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspended Bawa from office in June, 2023 and mandated him to hand over the affairs of his office to the director, operations in the commission.

Read more on former EFCC chairman, Bawa:

Why Tinubu Suspended Bawa as EFCC Chairman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation explained why President Tinubu suspended Bawa as the EFCC chairman.

A statement by Willie Bassey, Director, Information in the office of the SGF, said President Tinubu suspended Bawa to allow for a proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

The statement further noted that weighty allegations of abuse of office were levelled against Bawa, hence the probe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng