Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has reportedly resigned from his position as the chairman of the anti-graft agency.

The resignation of Bawa was announced by the presidency in a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, on Thursday, October 12.

Tinubu appoints new EFCC chairman after Bawa's resignation

In the statement, Ngelale announced the appointment of Ola Olukoyede and Muhammad Hassan Hammajoda as the new chairman and secretary of the commission.

The statement partly read:

"Mr Olukoyede's appointment follows the resignation of the suspended Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa."

Why SSS arrests Bawa, suspended EFCC chairman

On Wednesday, June 14, President Bola Tinubu suspended Bawa as chairman of the anti-graft agency, and he was subsequently arrested and detained by the State Security Service (SSS) without any statement concerning his arrest by the secret police.

The SSS allegedly arrested Bawa under the authority of President Bola Tinubu, and up to the appointment of new chairman of the EFCC, the secret police never explained his offences and the law that permit them to hold him for long without trial.

Until the announcement of Olukoyede as new chairman of the EFCC, nothing was heard from the authority concerning Bawa except his resignation as disclosed by the presidency on Wednesday.

Bawa was appointed by the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, following the suspension of Ibrahim Magu, the former chairman of the commission who was reportedly having issue with the then attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami.

