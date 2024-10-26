Former House of Representatives member Ahman Patigi, who represented the Edu/Moro/Patigi Federal Constituency of Kwara State in the 6th, 7th and 8th assemblies, has died

Hon Patigi reportedly died at a hospital in Abuja after suffering from an undisclosed illness on Thursday, October 26

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq mourned the late federal lawmaker, adding that he would be remembered for his contribution to humanity

Ahman Patigi, a former member of the Nigerian House of Representatives, has passed away at the age of 59. He represented the Edu/Moro/Patigi Federal Constituency of Kwara State in three assemblies.

During his tenure, Patigi chaired the House Committee on Water Resources in the 8th Assembly. His political career was marked by a notable loss in 2019 when the "O to ge" movement transformed Kwara State's political landscape.

Former Kwara federal lawmaker Pategi died Photo Credit: @Henteehay

Source: Twitter

PDP lost to "O to get" movement in Kwara

Premium Times reported that the "O to get" led to the loss of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ushered in the emergence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the north-central state.

During the 2019 election, the PDP not only lost the governorship seat, but the then-ruling party lost the senatorial, House of Representatives and state House of Assembly seats to the APC.

Beyond politics, Patigi founded Ahman Patigi University in the Patigi Local Government Area. This institution stands as a testament to his commitment to education.

Kwara governor mourns Pategi's death

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq mourned Patigi's passing and acknowledged the significant impact of his contributions to human capital development and poverty alleviation.

According to the governor, Patigi's legacy is defined by his tireless efforts in representation, education, and community development, leaving an enduring mark on Kwara State.

His statement reads in part:

"Patigi will be remembered for his numerous investments that uplifted different people, including those he facilitated as a lawmaker and those he helped as a community leader."

Kwara senator addresses NDLEA allegation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kwara senator, Oyelola Yisa Ashiru, who was accused of harbouring drugs at his residence in Kwara, has fired back at the NDLEA.

Senator Ashiru questioned who has been charged to court since the anti-narcotic agency found such an exhibit at his home.

The federal lawmaker then called on the NDLEA to take its time to fish out the bad eggs within rather than doing a media trial.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng