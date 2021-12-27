A bus loaded with passengers has plunged into a canal at the Oworonshoki area of Lagos State.

It was learnt that some of the passengers were injured in the incident that happened on Monday.

It was also gathered that the bus lost control before plunging into the canal with a yet-to-be-ascertained number of passengers.

Efforts are on to rescue the trapped passengers.

Details of the incident were sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

Source: Legit.ng