BREAKING: Jubilation as INEC Presents Edo Governor-elect, Okpebholo, Deputy, Certificates of Return
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
FCT, Abuja - The Governor-elect of Edo state, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and his deputy, Hon. Dennis Idahosa have received Certificates of Return.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented the certificates to Okpebholo and Idahosa at its headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, September 26.
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congres (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and some members of the party’s National Working Committee NWC were in attendance, Vanguard reports.
Other dignitaries include the reinstated Deputy Governor of the state, Comrade Philip Shaibu, Senator Matthew Uroghide, General Cecil Esekhaigbe (retd), Senator Francis Alimikhena, Hon. Ogbeide Ihama, Hon. Omosede Igbinedion and Blessing Agbonmhere among others.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.