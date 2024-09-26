Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Governor-elect of Edo state, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and his deputy, Hon. Dennis Idahosa have received Certificates of Return.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented the certificates to Okpebholo and Idahosa at its headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, September 26.

The event which took place at the INEC headquarters in Abuja Photo credit: Monday Okpebholo

Source: Twitter

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congres (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and some members of the party’s National Working Committee NWC were in attendance, Vanguard reports.

Other dignitaries include the reinstated Deputy Governor of the state, Comrade Philip Shaibu, Senator Matthew Uroghide, General Cecil Esekhaigbe (retd), Senator Francis Alimikhena, Hon. Ogbeide Ihama, Hon. Omosede Igbinedion and Blessing Agbonmhere among others.

Source: Legit.ng