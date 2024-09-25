The acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, is in the process of being confirmed as the substantive CJN

Kekere-Ekun appeared before the Senate for screening and confirmation on Wednesday, September 25

This came after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent a letter to the Senate on Tuesday, September 24 to confirm Kekere-Ekun

FCT, Abuja - The acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has appeared before the Senate for screening and confirmation as the substantive CJN on Wednesday, September 25

Legit.ng recalls that Justice Kekere-Ekun was sworn in as the acting Chief Justice by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, August 23 in Abuja, following the retirement of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola..

Justice Kekere-Ekun was sworn in as the acting Chief Justice by President Bola Tinubu

The screening was coming after President Tinubu sent a letter to the Senate, which the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio presented during Tuesday’s plenary session on September 24, The Punch reports.

Kekere-Ekun told the federal lawmakers that all pre-election matters must be concluded at the Court of Appeal and that all forms of corruption in the judiciary will not be tolerated.

“All pre-election matters will terminate at the Court of Appeal. I have zero tolerance for corruption.”

She stated this during her Senate screening for confirmation as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Legit.ng recalls that Justice Kekere-Ekun, the 23rd chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), said despite significant progress made in attaining judicial independence, more still needs to be done.

The new CJN tasked judiciary officers to justify the confidence that the citizenry reposed in the integrity of their offices.

Tinubu tasks new CJN on loyalty

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu said his administration expects the Supreme Court to "continue to play a critical role" in the evolution of Nigeria's democracy.

Tinubu challenged the apex court to "shape public policies that impact all segments of Nigerian society".

He also assured the new CJN that his administration "will continue to provide appropriate support to improve the welfare and capacity of the judiciary."

