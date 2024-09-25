The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the new Chief Justice of Nigeria

Speaking after her confirmation, the new CJN vowed to tackle corruption and also terminate all pre-election matters

Justice Kekere-Ekun is now Nigeria’s 23rd substantive Chief Justice and the second female to hold the position in Nigeria’s history

The new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has said there would be zero tolerance for corruption under her watch.

New CJN vows to tackle corruption

Kekere-Ekun stated this on Wednesday, September 25, after the senate confirmed her as the substantive CJN.

“All pre-election matters will terminate at the Court of Appeal. I have zero tolerance for corruption,” she said.

She also pledged to ensure that the judiciary remains independent of external influence, Daily Trust reported.

Kekere-Ekun appeared before the Senate for screening and confirmation as the substantive CJN on Wednesday.

Legit.ng recalls that Justice Kekere-Ekun was sworn in as the acting Chief Justice by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, August 23 in Abuja, following the retirement of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

The screening was coming after President Tinubu sent a letter to the Senate, which the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio presented during Tuesday’s plenary session on September 24.

Tinubu tasks new CJN on loyalty

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu said his administration expects the Supreme Court to "continue to play a critical role" in the evolution of Nigeria's democracy.

Tinubu challenged the apex court to "shape public policies that impact all segments of Nigerian society".

He also assured the new CJN that his administration "will continue to provide appropriate support to improve the welfare and capacity of the judiciary."

