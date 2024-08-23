Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has been sworn in as Nigeria's new Chief Justice, bringing years of experience and a strong track record in the judiciary

Coming from a family known for public service, Justice Kekere-Ekun has risen through the ranks, from a Lagos State Judge to a Supreme Court Justice

With a solid education and active involvement in legal circles, her expected appointment as Chief Justice reflects her dedication to justice in Nigeria

As the legal community in Nigeria anticipates a significant transition in the judiciary, all eyes are on Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, who has just succeeded Olukayode Ariwoola as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Legit.ng looked at five key things you need to know about this trailblazing judge:

5 things to know about the new Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Source: Twitter

Esteemed legal career

Justice Kekere-Ekun has had a distinguished career in the judiciary, starting as a Judge of the High Court of Lagos State in 1996. Her elevation to the Court of Appeal in 2004 saw her presiding over five different divisions, showcasing her versatility and dedication. She reached the pinnacle of her career when she was appointed as a Justice of the Supreme Court in July 2013, where she continues to make significant contributions to Nigeria's legal landscape.

Well-rounded educational background

Born in London on May 7, 1958, Justice Kekere-Ekun was privileged with a top-tier education. She attended Queen’s College, Lagos, and studied Law at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) from 1977 to 1980. Her academic pursuits didn’t stop there; she earned a Master’s degree in Law from the prestigious London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) in 1983, further cementing her strong foundation in legal principles.

Legacy of public service

Coming from a family with a deep-rooted history of public service, Justice Kekere-Ekun is the eldest of eleven siblings. Her father, the late Senator H.A.B. Fasinro, was a dedicated family man with noble lineage in Lagos, while her mother, Mrs. Winifred Layiwola Ogundimu (née Savage), made her mark in Nigeria’s civil service. This background has undoubtedly influenced her commitment to serving Nigeria through the judiciary.

Pioneer in legal reforms

Throughout her career, Justice Kekere-Ekun has been at the forefront of legal reforms in Nigeria. She was the pioneer Presiding Justice of the Makurdi Division of the Court of Appeal and later served as the Presiding Justice of the Akure Division. Her leadership extends beyond the courtroom as she is a member of the Supreme Court Rules Committee and chairs the Supervisory Committee of the Litigation Department of the Court.

Active member of professional communities

Justice Kekere-Ekun is not only respected within the judiciary but also holds memberships in several professional associations. She is a member of the National Association of Women Judges, the International Association of Women Judges, and the Body of Benchers, where she was made a Life Bencher in 2018. Additionally, she is involved in social circles as a member of the Ikoyi Club 1938. Her marriage to Mr. Akin Kekere-Ekun in 1983 has been blessed with three accomplished children.

As Nigeria looks forward to the next chapter in its judiciary, Justice Kekere-Ekun stands out as a symbol of integrity, dedication, and excellence in public service.

NJC Picks Justice Kekere-Ekun Ariwoola's Successor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun as the chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).

If ratified, Justice Kekere-Ekun will succeed Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who is bowing out of the bench on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

