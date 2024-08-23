Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, a Nigerian jurist and justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria who is presently serving as the acting chief justice of Nigeria (CJN) has highlighted her agenda.

Kekere-Ekun disclosed her plan in an interview with the media after she was sworn in by President Bola Tinubu on Friday, August 23.

CJN Kekere-Ekun promises better judiciary

Legit.ng reports that the substantiveness of Justice Kekere-Ekun's new role is pending her official confirmation by the senate.

Among others, she pledged to elevate the judiciary to new heights, improve its reputation, and sustain public confidence in the judicial system.

''We will make sure that people have more confidence in the judiciary, and I believe that it is not a one-man job.

"We all have to be on board because we all see the areas that are in need of improvement.

''I believe that there will be maximum cooperation because we all want to see a better judiciary. A better judiciary is for the benefit of the entire nation.

"Whatever the shortcomings that we see today are, we are all members of the society so, if we want to see a better society, if we want to see improvement, let the improvement start with each and every one of us and our approach to justice.

''Let us all have faith in the system and then also be particular about the process of appointment, I know it is a source of a lot of concern; the issue of discipline on the bench and at the bar as well."

The new CJN concluded:

''All of these things are aspects that we will look into and I believe that by the grace of God, at the end of my tenure, we should be able to have a judiciary that we will all be proud of."

Legit.ng reports that the event at the council chambers was witnessed by the new CJN's husband, Akin Kekere-Ekun, her children, other family members, and top government officials.

