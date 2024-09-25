Prominent Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to dismiss Mele Kyari, the NNPCL boss

Legit.ng reports that Primate Ayodele advised President Tinubu to immediately act on key developments currently shaping Nigeria’s economy

The outspoken preacher asked Nigerians to prepare for a worse economic experience in 2025

Oke Afa, Lagos state - The spiritual leader of the Inri evangelical church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said it is very likely that economic hardship will continue till 2025.

Speaking on Tuesday, September 24, in a video seen by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele asked President Bola Tinubu to sack Mele Kyari, the group chief executive officer (CEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

Nigerians have been hit by a double whammy of chronic fuel shortages and a hike in prices by the state-owned oil company. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Legit.ng recalls that following the retirement of Maikanti Baru from the corporation on July 7, 2019, Kyari was appointed by the administration of the president at the time, Muhammadu Buhari, as the 19th boss of the then-Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Presently, Kyari works under President Tinubu.

The cleric said:

“In Nigeria, we are still going to buy petrol for N1,300 per litre. If the president of Nigeria refuses to remove the NNPD GMD, Nigeria will see hell.”

He continued:

“I am not seeing the price of food commodities coming down. Even 2025 will be worse. We are not seeing anything. And the government can’t get it right now. And dollar, they can’t get it right at this juncture.

“It will just be deceit till the end of the year. Don’t expect any magic. The price of rice would not come down to what you expect, maybe to N20,000? No, it won’t come down.

“It’s even going to be worse. Pepper, tomatoes, onions, etcetera, even liquid soap will be worst.”

Furthermore, Ayodele accused the FG of not encouraging local manufacturers.

The cleric also warned that bread and flour would be unaffordable.

Watch Primate Ayodele's video below:

Ayodele sends warning to Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ayodele warned President Tinubu not to frustrate Nigerian women to the point that they take to the streets to protest.

In a recent video on his official X page tagged 'Divine Messages to President Bola Tinubu', Ayodele projected distressing hikes in the price of basic food items.

