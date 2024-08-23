President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the 23rd Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN)

Tinubu presided over the ceremony at the state house in Abuja on Friday morning, August 23

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun will be in the acting capacity of the CJN until her confirmation by the Senate

Aso-Rock, Abuja - Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has been sworn in as the 23rd Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the State House in Abuja, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presiding.

Nigeria get new Chief Justice

Source: Twitter

Kekere-Ekun to serve as acting CJN

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has been sworn in as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), pending her confirmation by the Senate. She took her oaths of office at 11:38 am, officially commencing her tenure.

With over a decade of experience as a Supreme Court justice since 2013, Kekere-Ekun brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge to the role. Her appointment follows the retirement of former Chief Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Born on May 7, 1958, Kekere-Ekun holds a law degree from the University of Lagos and was called to the Nigerian bar in 1981. She furthered her education with an LL.M. from the prestigious London School of Economics and Political Science in 1983.

When is Kekere-Ekun began her career as lawyer

Justice Kekere-Ekun commenced her legal career as a private legal practitioner in Lagos, serving from 1985 to 1989. Subsequently, in December 1989, she was appointed as a Senior Magistrate Grade II within the Lagos State Judiciary.

In 1996, she was elevated to the position of Judge of the High Court of Lagos State. Additionally, she served as Chairman of the Robbery and Firearms Tribunal from 1996 to 1999.

Her judicial career continued to progress when she was elevated to the Court of Appeal in 2004. During her tenure, she served in various divisions and held the position of presiding Justice of two divisions.

In 2013, Justice Kekere-Ekun was appointed to the Supreme Court of Nigeria, becoming the fifth female Justice to serve on the Court. Her swearing-in ceremony took place on July 8, 2013.

