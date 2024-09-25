The VDM claim that Bobrisky paid N15 million to some officials of the EFCC to dismiss the laundering charges against him has started generating reactions from Nigerians

This is as Ola Olukoyode, the chairman of the EFCC, ordered an immediate investigation into the allegation and inaugurated an investigative committee

Recall that Bobrisky was recently convicted and sentenced for naira abuse by a Federal High Court in Lagos

Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to the new invitation extended to Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, following his outburst in a video by Martins Vincent Otse, also known as the Very Dark Man (VDM).

In the video, the VDM played Bobrisky's voice call, alleging that he paid some EFCC officials N15 million to drop the laundering charges levelled against him by the anti-graft agency during his trial earlier this year.

Nigerians react to new EFCC, Bobrisky, VDM's saga

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the EFCC's statement and expressed their views about the development. Below are some of their comments:

Oyindamola reacted:

"EFCC investigating EFCC… VDM, you do this one."

Santorini accuses the EFCC. He wrote:

"Anything that makes EFCC release a long epistle like this, they definitely have skeleton in their cupboard."

Prince Charles reacted:

"The truth is Nigerians don't trust this agency. The onus is on you to do the needful and fish out the allegedly dirty officials. Well done, VDM."

A Nigerian with the handle @altruist001 wrote:

"With each passing case, the gap between your actions and public expectations widens. From high-profile corruption cases to allegations against your own, the EFCC's track record seems to oscillate between inaction and overzealousness without a clear commitment to justice.

"Your assurances of thorough investigations often end in deafening silence. There's a pattern here: promise action, maybe a few arrests for show, then... silence. The public deserves more than just the promise of investigation; they deserve transparent, conclusive outcomes."

Another Nigerian with the handle @Mautiin01 commented:

"They had better do. This is a slap on your organization if this is true, and all culprits must be brought to book. I hope this sounds like a lesson for others."

Lawyer defends arrest, prosecution of Bobrisky

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians have been urged to desist from being emotional about the arrest and prosecution of Bobrisky and Cubana Chief Priest.

Okanlawon Gaffar, a legal practitioner, called on Nigerians to strictly adhere to the CBN act in an exclusive interview with Legit. ng.

According to the legal luminary, the fact that some persons were not brought before the court for prosecution did not mean they were right in their actions.

