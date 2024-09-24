Six suspected political thugs have been arrested for electoral fraud during the Edo state governorship election held on Saturday, September 21

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the election, Frank Mba, made this disclosure to the press on Monday

According to the Force, voter cards, BIVAS machines and firearms were also recovered from the suspects

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Nigeria Police Force said six people were arrested on Saturday, September 21, during the Edo governorship election as part of efforts to curb electoral violence.

Six arrested for electoral fraud during Edo election, police confirmed. Image of policemen for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The Force disclosed that stolen or illegally acquired (Biometric Voter Accreditation System) BIVAS machines were also recovered from the suspects.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the election in Edo state, Frank Mba, made this known at a press briefing on Monday, September 23.

According to Mba, weapons and 58 voter cards that were in unlawful possession of a suspect were also recovered, Channels TV reported.

He said:

“Yes, there were arrests made. Six arrests persons were arrested. We expect this number to shoot up in the course of investigations because we expect that there will be accomplices. I mean there will be people who aided, who abetted, who procured, who facilitated and who sponsored these suspects who were arrested.

“We also recovered a total number of four weapons of different mixes. This is also the subject of a very wide investigation. Life ammunition was also recovered in the process of recovering those weapons.

“A total number of 58 voter cards that were in the unlawful position of a suspect, some stolen or illegally illicitly acquired BIVAS machines were equally recovered. While we fully recovered some amounts in cash.

“This is a summary of everything we’ve done with our arrest and recoveries, but like I said earlier we expect that as we deep in and continue and expand our investigation we will be able to pick more persons.”

Read more about the Edo election here:

Edo election: Police deployed 35, 000 personnel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that security operatives are intensifying moves to ensure a hitch-free governorship election in Edo state on Saturday, September 21.

35,000 police officers who were deployed have arrived at the state capital to ensure law and order.

Soldiers and officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are also not left out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng