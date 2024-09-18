Security operatives are intensifying moves to ensure a hitch-free governorship election in Edo state on Saturday, September 21

35,000 police officers who were deployed have arrived at the state capital to ensure law and order

Soldiers and officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are also not left out

Benin City, Edo state - No fewer than 35,000 police officers deployed for the governorship election in Edo state have arrived in Benin City, the state capital.

The state police spokesman, Moses Yamu, said the police operatives arrived on Tuesday, September 17.

Yamu added that the Command is still expecting the Deputy Inspector-General who would supervise security for the election, The Punch reports.

“I can tell you that the officers that will join those in the Edo Police Command started arriving today (Tuesday). The DIG supervising the election will brief the media when he arrives in Benin soon.”

In a similar vein, the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba said the deployment of soldiers was meant to guarantee a safe environment during the governorship election.

Buba said the military would take steps to ensure the election was devoid of violence.

“During elections, troops are required to provide security in order to encourage high voter turnout as well as ensure the safety of voters. The forthcoming election in Edo will not be an exception. The military is resolute on taking steps to ensure a hitch-free election in Edo State.”

Officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are also in the state to ensure a hitch-free election on Saturday, September 21..

Petrol crisis threatens Edo governorship election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the petrol crisis is threatening the Edo governorship election as All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) set for a showdown on Saturday, September 21.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has increased the amount payable to the transport unions.

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said the new amount is due to the increase in the price of fuel.

