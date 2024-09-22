The PDP governorship candidate in Edo state, Asue Ighodalo, has alleged a "desperation for power by those who have nothing to offer"

Ighodalo levelled allegations not just on INEC but also on security operatives in Edo state

The PDP chieftain warned that "the people of Edo state who have exercised their rights for the candidate they want will stand up and fight for their rights"

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Benin City, Edo state - Amid an anxious wait for the Edo governorship election result, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Asue Ighodalo, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of compromise.

Ighodalo spoke on Sunday morning, September 22, in an interview with Super FM Benin, seen by Legit.ng.

The Edo governorship hopeful asserted that there is a "desperation for power by those who have nothing to offer the people of this country".

He said:

“There are too many things going on all of a sudden. There seems to be INEC complicity, police complicity working together. And this cannot be right for democracy in this country. They are trying to subvert the will of the people of Edo state, and it will not happen. By God’s grace, it cannot happen. Edo state people would stand and fight for their rights.

“All of a sudden, see all these funny results coming out of Edo north. It doesn’t make sense. How do you have the full numbers of accredited voters or people who took PVCs when you know averagely, it’s 25 percent to 28 percent for a good election of people that turn up for the election out of those that are truly accredited? All of a sudden, they are having 90 percent, 100 percent?"

Watch the full interview below:

Edo decides: INEC announces collation time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that tensions increased at the headquarters of INEC in the early hours of Sunday, September 22, forcing INEC to postpone the final collation of results for the Edo governorship election 2024 to 10 a.m.

Anugbum Omuoha, the state's resident electoral commissioner (REC), promised that the collation process would be fully transparent.

