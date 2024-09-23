Kelly Ogbalo, the chairman of the Labour Party in Edo state, has alleged that the Saturday governorship election was marred by serious irregularities

Ogbalo spoke after Monday Okpebholo of the APC was declared the winner of the poll, defeating PDP's candidate Asue Ighodalo and LP's Olumide Akpata

The LP chairman also spoke about the party heading to court over claims of vote-buying and Akpata's heavy defeat

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Kelly Ogbalo, chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Edo state, has alleged that the party would have won the state governorship election if it was conducted in a free and fair manner.

Edo Labour Party chairman said Olumide Akpata would have won the election. Photo credit: Olumide Akpata

Source: Facebook

Ogbalo made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Benin City on Monday, September 23.

According to Ogbalo, the election was marred by serious irregularities, including open vote-buying that the security agencies failed to check.

When asked if LP would challenge the result in court, Ogbalo said the party had yet to call a state council meeting to take a position on the matter.

Ogbalob alleged that:

“Labour Party won the election but was not allowed to take possession. What I mean by that is that the election was marred with serious irregularities; there was open vote buying. The security agencies failed to check this anomaly.

“So, in such a way where votes were bought and with manipulation of results here and there. What do you expect?"

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on September 22 declared Senator Monday Okpebholo, the winner of the Edo state governorship election.

Okpebholo, according to the electoral body's returning officer, Professor Faruk Kuta, polled 291,667 to beat PDP's candidate, Asue AIghodalo, who polled 247,274, while LP’s candidate, Olumide Akpata, came third with 22,763 votes.

Read more about Edo election here:

Peter Obi breaks silence on outcome of Edo election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the former Labour Party presidential candidate, condemned the recent Edo state gubernatorial election.

Obi criticized the flawed leadership recruitment process in Nigeria, warning that the nation's reliance on compromised electoral practices would lead to severe consequences.

He urged those involved in the election, including government agencies and academics, to reflect on their roles in undermining democracy.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng