A former PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, said every rule was turned upside down to ensure the APC's Senator Monday Okpebholo won the Edo election

Secondus said the 2027 general elections may not hold if the results of the Edo governorship are allowed to stay

According to Secondus, the All Progressive Congress (APC) has murdered and buried democracy in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus, has said 2027 may never come following the outcome of last Saturday’s governorship election in Edo state.

Secondus alleged that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has murdered and buried democracy in Nigeria with the manner the Edo election was conducted.

Secondus said APC has murdered and buried democracy in Nigeria Photo credit: Uche Secondus

He said every rule was turned upside down to ensure the APC candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo emerges as the winner at all cost.

This was contained in a statement signed by Secondus’ Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi, in Abuja, on Tuesday, September 24, Vanguard reports.

Secondus said it will be difficult to conduct elections in Nigeria if the results of the Edo governorship election are allowed to stand.

“The beauty of democracy is the opposing voices that help to check the ruling party but APC is set to ground Nigeria with their misrule yet won’t tolerate variance views.

“Nigeria’s democracy is sitting on the keg of gunpowder because of rigging. If the Edo Election stands it will be difficult to carry on elections in Nigeria going forward.”

The PDP chieftain added that:

“The world is watching the shame we bring to this beautiful form of government that other nations apply to stabilize and develop their countries.”

PDP rejects Edo governorship election results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that PDP reacted to the outcome of the Saturday, September 21 governorship election in Edo state.

The acting PDP National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum rejected the results which declared the APC governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo as the winner of the election.

Damagum disclosed the party's next line of action as he urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to retrace its steps.

