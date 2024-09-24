Edo state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship election loss on Sunday, September 22 leads to tears

Emmanuel Odigie, Deputy Director General, Edo PDP Gubernatorial Campaign Council, cries during a live interview on Arise Television

The PDP chieftain could not hold back his tears as he cried about the defeat of the party's candidate, Asue Ighodalo

Benin City, Edo state - The Deputy Director General, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Gubernatorial Campaign Council in Edo state, Emmanuel Odigie, cried during a live interview on Arise News morning show.

Odigie could not hold back his tears as he lamented the defeat of the PDP governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

Edo PDP Election loss leads to tears Photo credit: @Rotankwot

Source: Twitter

The anchor of the programme, Rufai Oseni, tried to console the politician while speaking about the outcome of the Saturday, September 21 governorship election.

Business reporter at Arise TV, Aruoture “Rotus” Oddiri, shared the video via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @Rotankwot

Speaking in a sorrowful tone, Odigie said:

“If they did this evil to project the best candidate, that has intellectual depth, the intellectual capacity to articulate and do what is needed to take Edo to the next level. I won’t be feeling this bad.”

Nigerians react as PDP’s Ighodalo’s campaign member cries

@drdebodun

This is the perfect example of, " It ended in tears."

Where was Emmanuel Odigie when Obaseki was disrespecting the Ọba of Benin? Where was he when Obaseki removed the room of the House of Assembly.

The man is an hypocrite. He should cry more.

@hindigoh

The anchor is also crying "pls don't cry, it is time for action"

@ruffydfire

the pacifier is also crying but will be difficult to express it 😂😂😂

@scephyblackboy

He would decamp back to the APC, just give him till December when Obaseki leaves.

@clemss148

We have been witnessing 'mourners' both as anchor,and now guest! Shouldn't there be a winner and loser in a contest?Why the emotional distress!But we still have a few like Rotus,who make us watch Arise News!!!

This cry is a form of comedy joke to me, making my day!!!😂😆😆✅🇳🇬✅

@adahfact

Rufai Oseni is now the Consoler in chief. Arisetv crews are giving them shoulders to cry on after that fraudulent polls Rufai oseni did for whatever reason. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

@Shimsun211

He is shedding so many tears because he suffered through the years. At the hands of Obaseki, he still sees a long road ahead of him with no reward of any kind.

Edo election: Oshiomhole throws jibe at Obaseki

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Adams Oshiomhole reacted to the do-or-die affair comment made by Governor Godwin Obaseki before the Edo state governorship election.

Oshiomhole threw a jibe at Governor Obaseki, saying that the Edo state governor's political career is dead.

The former governor of Edo state said Obaseki is politically dead after the people gave their votes to the APC candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo

