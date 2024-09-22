Edo residents await the announcement of the Saturday governorship elections held in all local government areas of the state

Interestingly, some political parties have been laying claim to victory, following the upload of results on INEC's portal, IReV

But on Sunday morning, INEC reacted strongly to the development and shared a fresh update on the collation of the Edo governorship election results on IReV

On Sunday morning, September 22, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) maintained that it reserves the power to review results declared under duress.

The commission made this disclosure in a statement signed by Mohammed Haruna, National Commissioner & Member, Information and Voter Education Committee, shared on its Facebook page on Sunday.

Following the upload of results on its portal, different political parties have been laying claim to victory.

However, INEC, through its commissioner, said in the statement that the commission would not hesitate to invoke its power if the need arises, Daily Trust reported.

The statement reads:

“Following the conclusion of voting yesterday, the Commission activated the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal and uploaded the Polling Unit results in earnest. The same results have also been collated from all the 192 Wards. Similarly, collation has been concluded in most of the Local Government Areas and the designated officials are already at the collation centre in Benin City or on their way. We are set to commence State-level collation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the collation of result will proceed as provided by the Electoral Act 2022 and our regulations and guidelines for the conduct of elections. There is a mechanism for redressing complaints during collation, including the power to review results declared under duress. The Commission will not hesitate to invoke such powers where necessary.

“Accredited party agents, observers and the media should be granted unimpeded access to all collation centres.

“The Commission calls on the security agencies to continue to maintain the same vigilance and professionalism that led to the peaceful conduct of the election as we conclude the process.”

