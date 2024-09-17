Three people have reportedly died and 30 people including a pastor were abducted as bandits attacked two churches in Kaduna

The armed men attacked the ECWA and Catholic Churches in the Kajuru LGA of Kaduna state on Sunday

The spokesperson of the Kaduna state police command, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the attacks and shared further details

No fewer than three persons have been reported killed and many others kidnapped by bandits who attacked two churches at Bakinpah-Maro Community in the Kajuru local government area (LGA) of Kaduna state.

According to eyewitnesses, the unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday, September 15, when the bandits in large numbers invaded the ECWA and Catholic Churches in the area during church services.

A former chairman of Kajuru LGA, Cafra Caino, confirmed the attack and noted that the bandits abducted 30 persons including a pastor, Bernard Gajera, from both churches.

Kaduna: Police react to attack on churches

Further confirming the incident to Channels Television on Tuesday, September 17, a spokesman for the Kaduna state police command, ASP Mansir Hassan, said three persons were killed by the bandits.

The spokesman said that the exact number of those abducted was yet to be ascertained.

He, however, noted that the police in collaboration with sister agencies have launched a manhunt for the fleeing bandits to arrest them and rescue the abducted individuals safe and alive.

