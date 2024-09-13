Wanted terrorist leader Bello Turji has confirmed imposing a N50 million levy on the Moriki community in Zamfara state

Turji, who was being flaunted by footsoldiers with sophisticated weapons, explained that the levy was for his brothers and cows that were killed by the Nigerian army

The video came after Turji's gang kidnapped 11 locals in the village, with five men and six women, and demanded that the money should be paid on time or he would kill the hostages

Notorious terrorist Bello Turji has released a propaganda video confirming that he imposed an N50 million levy on the community of Moriki in Zamfara State. In the video, recorded on September 10, Turji also criticized human rights lawyer Bulama Bukarti, as well as Ali Pantami, Dan Bello, and Murtala Asada.

Bukarti had previously exposed Turji's actions on social media, revealing that the bandit had demanded a N50 million tax from Moriki villagers, allegedly as compensation for the killing of his cows by the new commandant of the army base stationed in the village. Turji confirmed the levy in the video but disputed Bukarti's reason for his actions.

According to Premium Times, in the video, Turji is seen flaunting a sophisticated rifle and is flanked by his armed foot soldiers, many of whom are dressed in military camouflage and wielding heavy weapons, including an RPG.

Is Bello Turji a wanted?

Turji has been on the wanted list of Nigeria's defence headquarters, and chief of defence staff Christopher Musa recently vowed to apprehend the terrorist.

Turji acknowledged that his actions were in response to the killing of his brothers and the destruction of his livestock, including 11 herds of cattle and a herd of camels. He also claimed that some of his people were shot dead in front of a mosque in Birnin Yero and that two young girls were wrongly killed by military operatives in Moriki.

Turji's video was seen as a response to human rights lawyer Bulama Bukarti, who had exposed his actions on social media. Bukarti has since stated that Turji's attempts to intimidate him will fail, citing his previous experiences with threats from Abubakar Shekau, the former leader of Boko Haram.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that 11 locals from Moriki, including five men and six women, were kidnapped by Turji's gang. The men managed to escape, leaving the women behind. Turji has reportedly threatened to kill the hostages if the N30 million levy is not paid by September 12.

