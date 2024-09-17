BREAKING: Zamfara Governor Discloses Whereabouts of Wanted Terrorist Bello Turji
- Zamfara Governor Sauda Lawal has disclosed the whereabouts of the wanted terrorist, Bello Turji, who has been terrorising some states in the northwest
- Governor Lawal maintained that Turji would soon be gunned down like his boss, Halilu Sububu, who was recently killed by the military
- According to Governor Lawal, the recent efforts by the military should be sustained so that the bandits' activities in the region can be wiped out
Dauda Lawal, the governor of Zamfara state, has said the wanted terrorist, Bello Turji, would soon be killed by the security forces, noting that the terrorist leader still operates between the state and Sokoto axis.
The governor hailed the military's recent killing of notorious bandit kingpin Halilu Sububu as a significant victory in the fight against banditry. In an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today, Governor Lawal expressed optimism that Sububu's demise will cripple the remaining bandits, including Bello Turji.
Halilu Sububu: Governor Lawal commends military
Governor Lawal said Halilu Sububu was a major bandit leader in Zamfara State and the North. His elimination is a game-changer.
He further stated that Sububu controlled a large network of bandits, had extensive resources, and was well-connected in arms sourcing. Without him, his followers would not have the capacity to continue their activities.
The governor noted that Sububu's killing had brought a sense of calmness to Zamfara and neighbouring states previously terrorized by his group. He commended the Nigerian military and security forces for their efforts in eliminating the notorious kingpin.
Sububu was killed in an ambush by troops in Kwaren Kirya, Maru Local Government Area, on Thursday. Governor Lawal believes this breakthrough will disrupt the operations of other bandits, including Turji, and pave the way for lasting peace in the region.
See the video of his interview here:
