Seven people who are construction workers including three soldiers and four police officers have been killed in a fresh attack in Zamfara state

The unfortunate incident and attack happened on Thursday at Yandoton-Tsafe, Tsafe local government area of the state

The state police commissioner, Mohammed Dalijan has confirmed the deadly attack on the Funtua-Gusau Highway and shared further details

On Thursday, September 12, bandits attacked construction workers along the Funtua-Gusau highway in Zamfara state, killing seven people, including three soldiers, escorting foreign engineers.

Zamfara ambush: 3 soldiers, 4 cops, 7 construction workers killed on Thursday

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Dalijan, said the bandits planned to attack a construction company working along the highway.

As reported by Channels TV, he said joint security forces of the police and the Army mobilised to the scene, but unfortunately, the bandits laid an ambush and opened fire on them.

The police commissioner noted that the troops fought gallantly while repelling the attack.

“The bandits had wanted to enter Setraco camp to abduct some staff of Setraco company, we had the information, we sent our men not knowing that they had laid ambush on the road,” he said.

“As we are going they met heavy resistance from the bandits, they opened fire, they exchanged gunfire and in the process, we lost some army personnel and police personnel too.”

“We lost three soldiers and four policemen,” CP Dalijan confirmed.

Notorious bandit leader linked to the deadly attack

Some locals told Daily Trust that the two separate operations which went simultaneously around 9:00am on Thursday, were believed to be carried by a notorious bandits’ leader, Dan Yusuf, younger brother to the famous kingpin, Ado Alliero.

A resident of Kucheri, (name withheld) said the bandits arrived at the area on motorbikes for the operation:

“They kept their motorbikes inside bush not far from the scene of the incident and ambushed some oncoming vehicles at a damaged portion of the road few meters away from Kucheri village.

“Drivers have to always slow down anytime they arrive at this portion of the road because of its situation. So, the bandits took advantage of this to strike. They attacked the vehicles and abducted unspecified number of passengers today.”

SaharaReporters also confirmed the fresh attack by bandits in Zamfara in their latest publication on Thursday.

Bandits storm plateau community, 40 reportedly killed

In another development, bandits in their numbers reportedly attacked Zurak village in Bashar District of Wase local government area of Plateau state, killing more than 40 persons, including vigilantes.

Residents of the community disclosed that the incident occurred on Monday evening when people were going about their everyday activities.

