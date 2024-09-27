Lagos police have summoned three officers accused of extorting N1 million from NYSC members in Surulere

An X user, Fasipe shared videos on X (formerly Twitter), alleging that the officers threatened the corps members with firearms

The Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the officers’ trial has commenced

Police authorities in Lagos have taken swift action following allegations that three officers extorted N1 million from a group of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Surulere area of Lagos and quickly gained attention after videos of the encounter circulated on social media late Friday, September 26.

A social media user, Oluyemi Fasipe, via X shared the videos, accusing the officers of threatening the corps members with firearms and kidnapping them before taking them to a police station where the alleged extortion occurred.

Fasipe expressed outrage over the incident, tagging the Lagos State Police Command on X (formerly Twitter).

Fasipe’s post detailed the harrowing experience faced by the corps members.

He wrote.

“Dear @BenHundeyin, your officers today in Surulere extorted 1 million naira from three corps members.

"They were threatened with firearms, kidnapped, and taken to the Kafaru Oluwole Tinubu House, Area C Police Command, where they were robbed.”

According to Fasipe, the corps members’ only offence was the absence of a physical copy of a driver’s license, Channels reported.

Lagos police summon officers

Responding to the allegations, the spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that the officers involved had been summoned and that an internal investigation was underway.

He urged the victims to cooperate with the ongoing trial.

Hundeyin said:

"The men have been summoned, and their trial has commenced.

"We urge the complainants to visit the Complaint Response Unit at the State Headquarters to testify at the ongoing trial."

