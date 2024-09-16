Three gunmen were killed as police operatives fiercely repelled an attack on Umuakah divisional headquarters, Njaba local government area (LGA) of Imo state on Sunday, September 15

Owerri, Imo state - Amid lingering insecurity, police operatives in Imo state have killed three gunmen.

Legit.ng learnt that the attackers were trying to burn down Umuaka police station in Njaba local government area (LGA) on Sunday night, September 15.

Confirming the incident, Henry Okoye, the spokesperson of the police in Imo state, disclosed that the tactical team of the command repelled the attack.

According to the delighted police official, efforts are ongoing to capture fleeing gunmen who he said sustained various degrees of injuries.

Okoye said in a statement:

“The ever-gallant operatives swiftly took up defensive positions and engaged the assailants, resulting in the neutralisation of three attackers. The remaining assailants, who sustained various gunshot injuries, fled into nearby bushes.

“During the operation, our forces recovered one General Purpose Machine Gun, one AK-47 rifle, and three vehicles — a Toyota Lexus 470, a Mercedes GLK, and a Toyota Venza.”

Unending attacks in southeast Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that gunmen have targeted politicians, police, soldiers, and electoral offices in southeast Nigeria in recent years.

Authorities have repeatedly blamed the controversial Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) for the violence.

While a faction often denies responsibility for the fatal attacks, another clique tagged 'Biafra Liberation Army special squad', openly acknowledges being behind the attacks. The caucus led by Finland-based Simon Ekpa remains undaunted as the former athlete continues to encourage killings of security agents and dissents from his base in Europe.

Gunmen kill 3 in Imo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that unknown gunmen opened fire on a patrol vehicle, killing three vigilante operatives in Umuaka community.

A female passerby hit by a stray bullet died during the mindless attack.

